Gambler Sentenced For Defrauding Casino Out Of $420,000

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A gambler has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a scheme that defrauded a Pennsylvania casino of more than $420,000.
A judge on Friday also ordered Mark Heltzel to pay back the full amount of cash he stole from Mohegan Sun Pocono during the course of the scheme, from May 2014 and April 2015.
His two co-conspirators — a casino cocktail waitress and a former casino executive — will have to chip in. They’re accused of using their access to help Heltzel manipulate poker machines.
Cops: Rant About Salad With Too-Few Cucumbers Ends In Arrest
Heltzel previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Robert Pellegrini — the former executive who the judge described as “most responsible” for carrying out the plot — also pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to over 2 1/2 years in prison.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)