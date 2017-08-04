Former Bucks County Nurse Pleads Guilty To Secretly Videotaping Patients

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A former Bucks County nurse has plead guilty to secretly photographing and videotaping patients while they undressed.
Authorities say James Close was a nurse at Penn Medicine when he committed the crimes. He was charged in February with four counts of recording a 17-year-old. He was also charged with 43 additional charges involving seven other women.
On Friday, he plead guilty to the 48 counts he was facing, including four counts of sexual abuse of children, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 18 counts of invasion of privacy and various other charges.
According to court documents, the 17-year-old was undressed in a treatment booth when she noticed a silver iPhone on the ground. She told authorities it was recording. Documents reveal police found 18 videos on the phone.
Close will be sentenced in the upcoming months after he is registered with the sex offender registry.