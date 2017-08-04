Ex-Offenders Giving Back: Non-Profit Creates Platform For Retribution

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia non-profit that helps ex-offenders reenter society is hosting a community give back day. The goal is to provide an opportunity to make amends.

“Once the community see you giving back, they will embrace you more,” said Tracey L. Fisher founder of Gateway to Re-Entry

Gateway to Re-Entry is a non-profit that provides mentoring services and guidance to the formerly incarcerated.

Fisher did years in federal prison, and has been home for nearly five years.

During that time he’s focused on giving back, and now his group is giving a platform for other ex-offenders to do the same.

Fisher says this year Gateway will honor juvenile lifers with a luncheon, but also open a door.

“We are going to actually help them, help the community because they took a life out of the community and now we are bringing them back home to be a part of the community and serve the community,” he said.

The event takes place August 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Meyers Rec Center. Details at www.tiiai.org