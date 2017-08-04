ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus Projects 76ers To Finish 9th In East

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On July 6th, BetOnline.Ag listed the 76ers’ over/under win total at 40.5.
But according to ESPN’s real plus-minus (RPM), the Sixers are projected to win just 33.2 games — which would be 9th best in the eastern conference. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton predicts the Sixers to beat that mark.
“Both Fultz and Simmons project as below-average players as rookies, but I’ll still take the over on 33 wins,” writes Pelton.
Just last week, rookie Markelle Fultz confidently said the Sixers are going to make the playoffs at a summer camp.
Pelton gave the 76ers a B-plus offseason grade, which was tied with the Celtics and Hornets for best grade in the east.
The Sixers traded up to take Fultz and added veterans in J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson this season.