Driver Dies After Crashing Into Quakertown Pool Business

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a car accident and fire that killed one person in Quakertown.
The accident happened just after 2 a.m., when a driver traveling along 309 South swerved off of the road and crashed into Pool Pro, a pool supply company at 1619 N. West End Boulevard. The driver was killed.
The crash sparked a fire, which sent massive flames into the air and eventually rose to two alarms.
Firefighters had to wear air packs as they worked to put out the fire because of pool chemicals chlorine and muriatic acid in the air.
The driver who was killed has not yet been identified. State Police and the Bucks County Fire Marshal’s office are looking into why the car swerved off of the road. There were no brake marks on the roadway or parking lot.
Several families who live in apartments on the property got out safely. The Red Cross is helping them.
Pool Pro’s owners have insurance and plan to continue to serve customers off-site Friday.