Fla. ‘Donut Boy’ Travels To New Jersey To Thank Troopers

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State troopers enjoyed some early morning treats on Thursday thanks to a 9-year-old boy.
Tyler Carach stopped by the State Police barracks in Buena Vista, Atlantic County to bring the troopers donuts as a message of goodwill.
“I want to remind them people still care,” said Tyler.
Tyler and his family traveled from Florida to make the special delivery.
“It’s just wonderful to see him have a heart of gold, and walk into a room filled with adult men and women and see their eyes just light up over this little guy,” said Tyler’s mom. “It’s incredible.”
In a little more than a year, Tyler and his family have delivered more than 2,200 donuts to law enforcement stations in 15 states.
