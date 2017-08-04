Coyote On Loose On Sea Isle City Beach

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Sea Isle City are trying to catch a coyote running loose on the beach.
The coyote was spotted Friday on the beach between 39th and 40th Streets.
Police and Animal Control haven’t been able to catch it yet as it keeps running into the dunes.
Traps have been set for the coyote.
Authorities are leaving it alone for the night.