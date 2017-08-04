City Job Fair Attracts Thousands To Philadelphia Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia appears to be a sought-after employer. Thousands of people showed up for a city job fair, Friday, at the Philadelphia Convention Center, and they were delighted when the boss stopped by.

Mayor Kenney was pleased to see long lines of job seekers waiting to speak to the Streets Department, Water Department and 20 other city agencies.

“The more people that are working in the city, the safer the city will be, the less we’ll spend on misery, the more taxes we’ll collect so I think it’s incumbent upon the city to be sponsors of these events.”

ALSO READ: Men And Women Both Prefer To Work With Men, Study Finds

The city had never used a job fair as a hiring tool before last year, but now hopes to make it an annual event. It partnered with state and other public agencies and local colleges with, in total, 600 jobs to fill.

There were no interviews or on-site hiring, but Cobbina Frempong found it helpful.

“There’s a lot of, lot of information here,” said Frempong. “You have the access. It’s just about overcoming the crowd, being patient.”

It was Frempong’s first job fair, and with any luck, it’ll also be his last.