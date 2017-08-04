Chance Warmack Is Looking For A Chance To Start

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chance Warmack admits that he’s still on a football journey. He’s going to turn 26 next month and the 6-foot-2, 323-pound guard who was the 10th overall pick out of Alabama in the 2013 draft finds himself starting over. Warmack was taken by the Tennessee Titans and he started 48 games for them, with 2014 being his best season.

After four years in the NFL, his journey isn’t over. He’s been re-connected with his offensive line coach at Alabama, Jeff Stoutland, who was hired by Chip Kelly and retained after Kelly’s departure. When Stoutland and Warmack were together, Warmack was an all-American and all-SEC star.

Warmack is looking for that version of himself to return.

“Your career is a journey and no matter how it plays out, you go all out, and whatever your situation is, you have to be accountable for it and keep it moving,” Warmack said. “I’m going to go hard here and try to learn everything that I need to learn to put myself in a better situation.

“Whatever decision that the Eagles are going to make, that’s what they’re going to make.”

Asked if he feels more comfortable in Philadelphia, as opposed to Tennessee, Warmack said, “I don’t think anything about this game is comfortable. I definitely more comfortable here and mature as a player here. I want to get some things done that I want to get done. I feel really comfortable here and I like it here.”

Stoutland feels he can get the best out of Warmack.

“I know Chance like the back of my hand,” he said. “I’m excited to have him back. The goal is to get him back to the level he played at when we were together at Alabama. I know where to start. I know where his vulnerabilities are and I know where he needs to improve.”

As for Warmack, he has a very simple goal: “I want to start wherever they want me, any position really,” he said. “I’m trying to be a team player and help this team as much as I can. I’m around 325 right now, a little small right now. This heat is eating me up. I want to gain about five or six more pounds. I’ll gain the weight once the season starts back up.”