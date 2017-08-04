Back-To-School Carnival Provided Kids With Fun, Games, And School Essentials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A back-to-school carnival in North Philadelphia provided a welcome distraction for hundreds of young children. And, they did not go home empty-handed.

Children don’t have any back to school issues – they’re still in the moment – with summer in full swing. Like 10-year old Esmeralda, who had a bright smile on her face, while checking out all of the activity at Lighthouse Field, across the street from St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Checked out the #backtoschool carnival across from @stchrishospital that was fun for kids and educational for parents. For @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/RDAkrnIYdG — Holli Stephens (@wordsbyholli) August 4, 2017

“We’re going to the games over there that look like fun,” she said.

She was also getting ready for the 25-foot tall inflatable slip-and-slide, after digesting her food.

ALSO READ: Philly’s Backpack Challenge Returns To Help Foster Kids Hit The Books Again

“We had mac & cheese, pizza, watermelon and chips,” she said.

Dr. Renee Turchi, a pediatrician, says they also had health education resources available for neighborhood parents.

“Get linked up to things that might help them with food security, dental resources, medical equipment,” said Turchi. “Parents can learn about things to keep their kids healthy, while the children have lots of fun.”

The hospital and its partners also handed out backpacks, stuffed with school essentials, including notebooks, pencils and folders. Turchi says this is the 7th year of the carnival.

“The first year we did it we had about 150 kids,” she said. “Last year we gave out 2,000 backpacks. We’re planning on about 3,000 this year.”