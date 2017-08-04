Police: Armed Man, 3 Others Steal Vehicles From Avis Car Rental At Philly Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an Avis car rental at the Philadelphia International Airport was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning.
According to police, four men stole at least four cars from the rental service at the airport.
Police say the guard at the front gate was punched in the face by one of the suspects who had a handgun in his waistband.
The guard’s iPhone was also taken.
It is not known which direction the suspects fled.
The suspect accused of punching the guard is described as a 5-foot-8 black man who was wearing a blue hoodie. The other three suspects are described as black males between the ages of 19 to 21.