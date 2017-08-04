ATF Investigating String Of Arsons At Philadelphia Apartment Complex

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating a string of arsons in a Center City apartment complex.
The ATF says there has been a total of six incidents of small fires that were set in the hallways and trash rooms at the Sterling Apartment Homes at 1815 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
The first incident occurred on July 13 and the last incident happened Aug. 3 around midnight.
Nine floors have been affected by the fires.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.