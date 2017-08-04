Report: Woman Tells Judge Heroin Helps With Arthritis Pain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 57-year-old Northampton County woman made a shocking revelation in court Thursday after her arrest during a drug bust in May, according to LehighValleyLive.com.
Frances Collins of Bangor told the judge that she uses heroin because “it helps with the pain” of the arthritis and fibromyalgia — a chronic muscle pain disorder — she suffers from, according to the report.
During the raid at her residence in May, the Northampton County Drug Task Force arrested Collins and seized heroin, an assortment of drug paraphernalia and cash.
In addition, Collins is expected to participate in the Northampton County’s Treatment Continuum Alternative to Prison rehab program for drug offenders to avoid prison.
LehighValleyLive.com reports that her sentencing has been rescheduled to Sept. 29 so she can register for the rehab program.