Mayor: 2 Shot By Another Driver During Chase In Yeadon

YEADON, Pa. (CBS)—Two people are recovering at the hospital after authorities say they were shot by another driver on Thursday night.
It happened around 6 p.m. near the 600 block of Chruch Lane in Yeadon.
According to Yeadon Mayor Rohan Hepkins, a driver was chasing another vehicle being occupied by two people.
During the chase, Hepkins says the driver opened fire on the car striking a driver and a passenger.
The shooting victims were able to get away. They are currently being treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The car that was struck by the gunfire spun out and hit two parked, said the mayor.
No arrests have been made.
It’s unclear at this time what sparked the gunfire.