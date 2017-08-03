The Dom Giordano Show: DA Matthew Weintraub & Vice Chairman Dale Kerns

9:00-Jim Acosta and Stephen Miller battle over the Trump Administration’s new plan on legal immigration.
9:05-Eric Bolling not a fan of Stephen Miller on camera.
9:35-Senator Tom Cotton, “director correlation between unskilled workers and stagnant wages.”
10:00-Bucks County District Attorney, Matthew Weintraub, joined discussing the new sign campaign ‘Push Out The Pushers.”
10:20-Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, launching investigation into college admissions diversity.
10:40-Haverford Police looking for additional witnesses in a local murder.
10:50-Anthony Scaramucci looks to the internet to address his firing from the White House.
11:00-Vice Chairman of the DelCo Libertarian Party, Dale Kerns, joined discussing their party’s run in DelCo.
11:20-President Trump blames Congress for our “all-time low” relationship with Russia.