2 Hurt In Crash Of Small Plane Along East Texas Highway

August 3, 2017 7:20 PM
Filed Under: Plane Crash, Texas

BULLARD, Texas (AP) — Officials say two men have been hurt in the crash of a single-engine plane that cleared some trees before going down into another grove along an East Texas highway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon along Highway 69 near Bullard, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. Officials are seeking a cause of the accident.

Authorities say the Cessna 150 had taken off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

An official with East Texas Medical Center in Tyler says one man was treated and released, while the other was in serious condition Wednesday in the intensive care unit.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

