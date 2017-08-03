South Jersey Food Bank Gets Help From Local Shop Rite

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — The South Jersey Food Bank relies on donations from corporate partners and the relationship is often distant.
On Thursday, a group of employees from Shop Rite visited the food bank to lend a hand and see just how far a dollar can go.
Volunteers from Shop Rite engage in a little friendly competition as they stuff boxes with packaged meals as fast as they can.
“We want to make a difference, and when we have the opportunity to make a difference, it is important for us to step up and participate in any way that we can,” said David Zallie, who owns Shop Rite of Medford.
South Jersey Food Bank CEO Val Treore says the goal is to ensure nobody goes hungry.
“Shop Rite continues to exemplify that in everything that they do for us. As a leader, I am just so indebted to their commitment to this cause and for so long,” Treore said.
Treore says the food bank feeds approximately 50,000 people a year, and it’s possible because of partnerships like this.