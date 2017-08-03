Sister Sledge, Jill Scott Among 2017 Philadelphia Music Walk Of Fame Inductees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Music Alliance has announced this year’s inductees to the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame.
You’ll be seeing eight plaques added to the Philadelphia Music Walk Of Fame along the Avenue of the Arts. Among the inductees: Sister Sledge.
“Sister Sledge formed in 1971 as a Philadelphia vocal group among siblings Kathy, Kim, Debbie, and Joni Sledge as symbols of strong family values, and achieved international super-stardom at the height of the disco era with their 1979 breakthrough album “We are Family,” said Mia Tinari, Vice Chair of the Philadelphia Music Alliance.
Other recipients include: The Soul Survivors, Jill Scott, McFadden & Whitehead, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Chris Schwartz and Joe Nicolo, Bob Pantano, and Patti LaBelle.
The mission of the Alliance is to encourage the creation, celebration, and historical preservation of Philadelphia music, and the foundation of a renewed commitment to schedule induction ceremonies each year.
The honorees will be formally inducted on October 4th.