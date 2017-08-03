Local Youth Group Aiming To Reduce Obesity With Healthy Food

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A youth led non-profit brought their specially made breakfast bars to customers at a West Philadelphia grocery store on Thursday, and the kids are hoping to get them on the shelves.

Rebel Crumbles are a breakfast snack cake packed with cranberries, apples and other goodness.

“It wasn’t too sweet, it was moist,” said customer Inez Eyo.

Eyo bought four packs of Crumbles at a buck fifty a pop. She wants to support Rebel Ventures, a non-profit run by Philadelphia students supervised by the Netter Center at Penn. Their goal is to reduce obesity with healthy food.

“We learn about budgeting and marketing,” said 10th Grader Yadirah Dunbar.

Dunbar works for Rebel four days a week. They make the product and sell it to the school district during the school year. Now, they want to sell it to the masses.

Sandy Brown says ShopRite is allowing the kids to hold taste tests of the Rebel Crumbles at their Parkside store.

“We’re allowing them to give out fliers and talk about their product,” said Brown. “They’ve been very, very busy this morning.”

They sold more than 100 bars in two hours with four more to go. Miss Inez says she’ll be back.

“They did a wonderful job, it’s delicious,” she said.