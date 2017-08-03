Police: Man Shot In Face Crashes Into Parked Cars With Stolen Vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Philadelphia police are investigating after they say a man driving a stolen vehicle crashed into several parked cars on Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 6thStreet and Allegheny Ave.

Several witnesses called 911 after they say the man struck at least nine parked cars.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene the 31-year-old man began to run, resisted arrest and a struggle ensued with officers.

According to police, officers later realized that the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face and rushed him to Temple Hospital.

Further investigation revealed that the car being driven by the man was reported stolen in Camden, New Jersey this afternoon.

Police say at least five cars were stuck in the 3200 block of 6th Street.

The driver is being tested for possibly being under the influence.

Police could not confirm if the man in custody is responsible for stealing the vehicle in Camden.