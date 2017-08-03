Phillies To Decide Fate Of Pete Rose Bobbleheads From Canceled Giveaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have canceled next week’s Pete Rose Wall of Fame induction and bobblehead giveaway. So what happens to all of those bobbles?
The Phillies say they have not decided what to do with more than 20,000 Pete Rose bobble figurines they’d planned to give to all fans next Friday night.
The Phils canceled the giveaway and Rose’s Wall of Fame induction after allegations surfaced he’d had sex with an underage girl.
Fans with tickets to the bobblehead night can get a refund or trade their tickets to a future game if they wish.
The bobble depicted Rose with his bowl haircut in 1980 Phillies pinstripes, in a left-handed batting stance, but it also included the words “Wall of Fame” which Rose is now not on, as well as Toyota, the Wall of Fame sponsor.
There are reports the Phillies will destroy the bobbleheads, but a team spokeswoman says no decision has been made.