BREAKING: Day Care Center Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Children Released On Bail 

Philadelphia Police Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

August 3, 2017 10:55 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have arrested one of their own after they say he may have been driving under the influence.

Philadelphia Police Officer Nicholas Harper was arrested Wednesday around 5:26 a.m.

Parents: Sneakers’ Design Could Potentially Be Used To Look Up Girls’ Dresses

Police say he was off-duty when he struck several parked cars on the 1600 block of North 6th Street.

Police Investigating Fatal Norristown Crash

Responding officers say he showed signs of impairment.

Harper was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and was taken to the Police Detention Unit for testing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch