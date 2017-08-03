Philadelphia Police Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have arrested one of their own after they say he may have been driving under the influence.
Philadelphia Police Officer Nicholas Harper was arrested Wednesday around 5:26 a.m.
Parents: Sneakers’ Design Could Potentially Be Used To Look Up Girls’ Dresses
Police say he was off-duty when he struck several parked cars on the 1600 block of North 6th Street.
Police Investigating Fatal Norristown Crash
Responding officers say he showed signs of impairment.
Harper was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and was taken to the Police Detention Unit for testing.