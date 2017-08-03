News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | August 3

Chris discusses White House Senior Policy advisor, Stephen Miller’s heated exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta, the Philadelphia Phillies cancelling Pete Rose’s Wall of Fame induction amid statutory rape allegations, and President Donald Trump’s relationship with the game of golf. Chris talks to author Tom DiLorenzo about his book, The Problem with Socialism, and actor Ted McGinley about his acting career and the upcoming revival of ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars.

6:05 The Philadelphia Phillies have cancelled Pete Rose’s Wall of Fame induction amid statutory rape allegations.

6:21 White House Senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller gets into a heated exchange with CNN’s Jim Acosta over a new immigration bill.

6:35 What’s Trending: Sharknado, Sofia Vergara, Beyonce.

6:50 Former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci has denied rumors that he is dating Fox News Host, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

7:00 President Trump has endorsed new legislation that is set to slow down legal immigration into the United States by proposing a skills-based system.

7:22 Chris talks with author Tom DiLorenzo, about his book The Problem with Socialism.

7:37 Baltimore Ravens ownership is resistant to signing Colin Kaepernick, while their GM and coach are open to adding him to the team.

8:00 Chris talks with actor Ted McGinley, about his acting career and the upcoming revival of ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars.

8:20 Golf.com’s article titled, “First Golfer: Donald Trump’s relationship with golf has never been more complicated” warranted a tweet from President Trump about the condition of the White House.

8:25 President Trump sends out a series of tweets this morning about Russian sanctions and business enthusiasm.

8:35 What’s Trending: Allen Iverson, Pierogi Fest, Sofia Vergera.