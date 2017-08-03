Owner: Naked Man Causes $10,000 In Damage Going On Tirade Inside Restaurant

August 3, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Juicy Wingz, Talkers

PASADENA, Calif. (CBS) — A man goes on a naked tirade inside a California restaurant.

The entire incident was captured on security cameras at the Juicy Wingz restaurant in Pasadena.

The restaurant owner says the man got upset when they asked him to leave.

He then trashed the place, knocking down signs and throwing boxes, while taking off his clothes.

The restaurant owner says the man caused $10,000 in damage.

