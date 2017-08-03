Mayor Kenney Endorses Krasner For Philadelphia DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Thursday, endorsed district attorney candidate Larry Krasner.

It’s not surprising the Democratic mayor would endorse the Democratic DA nominee but it’s not unanimously popular with the mayor’s employees.

The Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Krasner’s republican rival, Beth Grossman, disapproving of Krasner’s opposition to the death penalty and support for releasing the names of police officers involved in shootings. Mayor Kenney says he respects the FOP but believe Krasner’s the person for the job, in these times.

“When we’re in this kind of environment where police-community relations are so critical to the stability and safety and progress of our city, I am confident that he will be the person who can hold those scales of justice and keep them balanced between the victims and the people who are accused of crimes,” said Kenney.

Indeed, Krasner accepted the endorsement as not just a personal gesture but an endorsement of the criminal justice reform movement.

“I’m especially grateful to Mayor Kenney for his endorsement because of his well-known and long-standing support of other movements for fairness,” said Krasner.