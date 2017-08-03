Judge Approves Injunction To Stop Margate Dune Project

MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — An Atlantic County judge has approved an injunction to stop a controversial dune construction project in Margate.
On Thursday, the judge sided with Margate and put a stop to the project until a new drainage solution is put into effect.
The stoppage lasts for seven days.
Recent heavy rains left large pools of water on Margate’s beaches. The pools are sitting in newly built, state-ordered sand dunes and created what officials call a safety hazard. The Army Corps of Engineers is working to pump the water out.
Gov. Chris Christie ordered the dunes after Hurricane Sandy.
Mayor Michael Becker says the community fought the dune-building project from its inception, arguing their town is already protected from the ocean by bulk heads.
Margate has temporarily closed most of its beaches after tests showed high levels of bacteria in the ponding dune water, 18 inches deep in some parts.