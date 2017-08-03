BREAKING: Day Care Center Where 2 Children Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Shut Down Permanently

Maple Shade Man Charged With Possessing, Distributing Child Pornography

August 3, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Child Pornography, Maple Shade, Ryan J. Stemetzki

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A Maple Shade man was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Ryan J. Stemetzki, 25, of the 100 block of East Front Street, was taken into custody at his residence and is being held at Burlington County Jail until his appearance in Superior Court.

Man Who Had Sex With Stepdaughter’s Corpse Wants New Trial

Officials say the investigation began in February after they discovered that Stemetzki allegedly possessed an image he shared online showing a young girl in a sexual act.

His charges will be presented to a Burlington County Grand Jury to be considered for indictment.

Stemetzki  is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Two of the counts were second-degree charges involving distribution of child pornography. The remaining count was a third-degree charge for possession of child pornography.

