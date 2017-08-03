Man Charged In Fatal Hatfield Shooting

HATFIELD, PA (CBS) — A Hatfield man is facing charges, accused of shooting a man after stepping into a domestic dispute at a party he was hosting at his Orvilla Road home.
Forty-three-year-old Derrick Cosby is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the July 22nd shooting death of 31-year-old Jeremy Chasteen.
Cosby called 9-1-1 that night to report the shooting, the call is quoted in charging documents, with Cosby telling the dispatcher he shot a man in what he calls a domestic violence case, adding, “he was beating his wife and I had no choice.”
The documents say, according to a police interview with Cosby, he was hosting a party when Chasteen started arguing with his wife. Cosby says at two different times, Chasteen hit his wife with a closed fist.
As other guests were trying to block Chasteen from his wife, Cosby says he pulled a gun and shot him once in the head.
The documents say Cosby never called police, and also never warned Chasteen before he shot him.