Kids Have Magical Time At Harry Potter Summer Camp

DOYLESTOWN, PA (CBS) — A summer camp for young witches and wizards that’s everything Harry Potter.

It’s not Hogwarts, but for more than 100 kids in Doylestown, the Young Wizards Camp is the next best thing.

“They do potions, which are science experiments, but they also get to create their own potion and then they go to divination and they get to learn runes and things like that. They go to herbology and do crafts,” explained Melissa Jay.

Jay is with the Mercer Museum, the place where the camp is held.

She says over the last week, campers have learned teamwork, science, history, and more all through using Harry Potter.

“We have little witches and wizards just kind of in their glory. They really love it, they get into it,” said Jay.

And the kids agree:

“I just think that it’s all amazing.”

“I think that it’s really cool.”

“I personally like it all, really a lot.”

campers even got to take part in a Quidditch tournament, the main sport featured in harry potter.