Haverford PD Faces Criticism For Posting Photos Of Shooting Witnesses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What if a police department posted your picture on social media as a witness to a crime so others could identify you?

That’s what happened this week in Haverford – and not everybody thought it was a good idea.

The Haverford Township Police Department released photos of three people who may have witnessed last weekend’s shooting death of 29-year-old John Le.

But some feel like the department has put their lives in danger by posting their pictures to social media – and criticized us for reporting on those posts.

“We thought about that, and it was a concern, but these people aren’t identified, we would never give their names out.” said Haverford Police Chief John Viola.

The requests come as the manhunt continued for 24-year-old Derrick Rollins, who police tied to Le’s death.

Last year, the Dallas Police Department came under fire for posting a photo of a suspected shooter who turned out to be misidentified.

“I don’t feel that it’s a concern, but with the limited info that we had/have as far as what happened at the actual scene of the crime, we felt that we have to talk to these people if we could find them,” Viola said.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.