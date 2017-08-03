Torrential Rain Triggers Flooding Throughout Burlington County

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Torrential rain has triggered extensive flooding in the city of Burlington on Thursday night.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as cars tried to maneuver through streets near Rt. 130.

“Due to the torrential rains experienced in the City, the City of Burlington Emergency Operations Center has opened,” said police on Twitter.

Police say they have responded to numerous weather related calls tonight, including stranded motorists inside vehicles trapped in flood waters, down trees and wires, activated fire alarms and flooded basements.

According to the National Weather Service, police reported flooding in Burlington Township and Florence, with area streams continuing to rise rapidly late this evening.

No injuries have been reported.

The flooding is expected to continue for the next several hours.

“While this weather event is over, the flooding threat still exists with this upcoming high tide. Evacuations plans are being reviewed and coordination efforts are ready in the event evacuations are necessary. At this time, no evacuations of residents have been needed,” said police in a news release.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for Northwestern Burlington County in southern New Jersey and Southeastern Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania.