Eagles Offense Looks To Continue To Improve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Much of training camp is about working out the mistakes before the start of the regular season. It is a lesson which can be particularly painful for the offense.

During the summer months, the defense usually has a leg up on the offense as the quarterback and his skill players look to get on the same page, but it has been a mixed bag so far in South Philadelphia.

The Eagles’ offense and defense have both had their moments on the field, and both had their share of highlights during Thursday’s workout.

Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich knows there is still work to be done, but is happy with the strides his offense is making during live hitting as training camp rolls into the dog days of August.

“I think it’s really good for us for evaluation purposes,” said Reich. “I think it puts a different tone and tempo on the offensive line because they know backs are going to be running that much harder. Although they practice hard all of the time, I think knowing it’s live really gets it really fired up as well.”

All eyes remain on Carson Wentz, whose development will likely make or break the Eagles’ fortunes this season.

At times, Wentz has been razor sharp as he continues to place his passes on target. Reich is pleased to see how Wentz’s work has carried over to a critical stage of training camp.

“I think there are one or two plays that we missed here or there,” Reich said. “For any quarterback, it’s always challenging when you get moved off your spot. I actually think he responds pretty well to that. We probably missed one or two. I think, overall, in the whole body of work, it’s been solid.”

Reich is missing several key components to his offense. Wide Receiver Alshon Jeffery continues to deal with a shoulder injury, while Running Back LeGarrette Blount is away for personal reasons.

The offensive coordinator said Jeffery is being held out for precautionary purposes, but Reich is not sure when Blount will return. However, Reich believes his newest running back will be ready for the regular season.

“There’s personal things that come up,” said Reich. “That’s between he and coach. Thankfully, he’s a vet. He has been around the block a few times, so we’ll just pick up right where we left off when he gets back.”

There is still plenty of work to do for the offense, but the goal is clear heading into the regular season. For Reich, it comes down to a vision and executing a plan to put the Eagles in a position to find success in 2017.

“It’s all about our team getting better,” Reich said. “For our team to get better, players have to make steps and make progress. We have a vision and belief in what we can do this year. We’ve set out to do it. When you accomplish something like that together, there is no doubt a great sense of pride.”