Day Care Center Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Children Released On Bail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The day care center owner accused of sexually assaulting two children has been released on bail.

Duncan Round, 53, of Medford Lakes, New Jersey, posted 10 percent of the $200,000 bail on Thursday morning.

Round was arraigned early Thursday morning on 16 charges, 12 of them felonies.

Police say Round, the owner and operator of Sprouts Preschool in South Philadelphia, molested a boy and girl, both 5, who were left under his provision on multiple occasions.

“We conducted immediate forensic interviews at Philadelphia children’s alliance,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann during a press conference Wednesday. “At that time, both children disclosed that they were indeed sexually assaulted by the offender.”

The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit say the assaults happened on multiple occasions at the preschool. They say the Department of Human Services got involved and began an investigation on July 25 when the children began acting differently. Investigators also say physical evidence was found at the scene.

Burgmann says police arrested Round Wednesday.

“We went out to the location, the day care, executed a search warrant, and processed the scene with the crime scene unit,” Burgmann said, “and we did recover some evidence on location there.”

Round has owned the day care center for nearly 10 years.

Burgmann says they believe there could be other victims. Police are asking anyone with more information to contact them.