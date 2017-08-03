BREAKING: Day Care Center Owner Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two Children Released On Bail 

Does Nerlens Noel Miss Philly? ‘Nah’

August 3, 2017 10:39 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nerlens Noel gave out free cheesesteaks to fans when he returned to Philly as a member of the Mavericks in March.

But apparently, he doesn’t really miss it here.

Noel, 23, was spotted outside of Warwick nightclub in L.A. on Wednesday night by TMZ SportsWhen asked if he missed Philly, Noel said, “Nah.”

Bryan Colangelo and the Sixers traded Noel at this year’s trade deadline. The 6’11” versatile big man a fan-favorite, an original member of ex-GM Sam Hinkie’s team.

Noel, however, is entering 2017-18 as a restricted free-agent with the Mavericks, who have yet to extend Noel irritating Mavs fans.

