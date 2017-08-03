2 Men Charged In Shooting Death Of Camden County Woman

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)—Two men have been charged with murder following the shooting death of a woman in Camden County.
Around 4 a.m. on June 25, Winslow Township Police say there were reports of gunshots coming from a home in the 700 block of Bairdmore Avenue.
When officers arrived, police say they found 45-year-old Deanna Marie Scordo shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
After pursuing multiple tips, police have now charged Tyler Dralle, 20, of Vineland, and a 17-year-old boy from New Castle, Delaware, with one count of felony murder.
Police say the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Dralle on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at his residence without incident. He’s currently being held in the Camden County Jail.
The New Castle teen is currently being held in a juvenile facility in Delaware.
A motive for the killing is unknown at this time.
The pretrial detention hearing for Dralle is set for Friday, Aug. 4.