Local Couple Offers To Replace Stolen Habitat For Humanity Tools

TROOPER, Pa. (CBS) — A couple from Trooper has offered to replace tools that thieves stole from a local Habitat for Humanity building site.

The tools were being used by the group to build two homes for those in need in Pittsgrove, Salem County.

The theft was discovered on Monday when volunteers returned to the work site on Gershal Road.

A lock to their construction trailer was broken and every single tool inside was gone.

“Even our first-aid kit, t-shirts, they took everything,” said Sue Ann Leighty of the Salem County Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s really sad because we know what Habitat is all about,” said Rev. Daniel Jones of the St. James Baptist Church.

The couple, who did not want to be named, reached out to Habitat after watching the CBS3 news story Thursday morning. They said they wanted to “right this wrong.”

They are donating a $5,000 Home Depot card and other monetary gifts.