China’s Terracotta Warriors Returning To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in 30 years, China’s famed Terracotta Warriors are returning to Philadelphia.
Franklin Institute CEO Larry Dubinski visited China three times to arrange for the upcoming Philadelphia exhibit of ten ancient life-sized sculptures known as the terracotta warriors.
“The Chinese hold these very close to the vest. And they only allow ten warriors to come to North America every year,” Dubinski said.
Thousands of the 2200-year-old clay warriors were discovered in 1974 guarding the tomb of China’s first emperor. Four of them were exhibited at the Philadelphia Art Museum in 1987.
Dubinski says the Franklin Institute’s exhibition will include more than 160 artifacts, as well as augmented reality on smartphones.
The exhibit is currently in Seattle. It begins a five-month run at the Franklin Institute on September 30.
Advance tickets are on sale at http://www.fi.edu, or at 215-448-1152. Adult daytime tickets are $35, which includes museum admission.