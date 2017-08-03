3 People Rescued From Bungee Ride After It Malfunctions

VENTURA, Calif. (CBS) — There was a scare for some thrill-seekers at a county fair in Ventura, California.
Three people had to be rescued from a bungee ride after it malfunctioned.
Officials say one person was hanging in the air for about 40 minutes.
Two others were stuck in a steel cage hanging from a crane on the ride for more than an hour.
Firefighters helped get everyone down safely.
Investigators are working to figure out what went wrong.