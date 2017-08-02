Your Weight Gain Is Hurting Your Heart

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are beginning to see this is study after study, modest weight gain in middle age may add to heart failure risk long-term.
The problem is that the increase in weight gain leads to increases in left ventricular mass and wall thickness.
Essentially the heart is forced to work harder pushing blood around the body and the heart—which is s amuscle—gets bigger and bigger.
While this may be good for an arm muscle, it is bad for the heart which never stops working.
This information comes on the heels of a study that found that weight gain of as little as 11 pounds from early adulthood to age 55 was associated with significantly increased risk of type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.
When it comes to health, diet is king.