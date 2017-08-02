96-Year-Old New Jersey Woman Earns High School Diploma

ELMER, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey woman is living proof that’s it’s never too late to achieve something great.
At 96 years old, Leona L. Paulus, who was forced to quit school at the age of 12, earned her high school proficiency diploma on Tuesday.
Paulus passed the test administered by the Educational Testing Service and the woman affectionately known to some as “Auntie Lee” earned her GED via Mid-Atlantic States Career and Education Center.
By using the center’s online system, Edmentum, Paulus was able to prep and achieve a lifelong desire.