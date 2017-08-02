Uncovered Manhole Causes Issues On New Jersey Freeway

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A missing manhole cover caused a lot of damage in New Jersey Wednesday morning.
Several cars were damaged when they hit an uncovered manhole on the ramp from southbound I-295 to north Route 42 Freeway.
The KYW traffic center counted about eight to ten cars pulled off to the shoulder of the road because they hit the manhole.
The manhole cover was quickly replaced by @NJSP but the aftermath remains with a bunch of blown-out tires; before the on-ramp from 295 SB https://t.co/VuMEfsQ82U
— KYW Traffic (@KYWTraffic) August 2, 2017
The manhole has since been covered.