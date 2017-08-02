Uncovered Manhole Causes Issues On New Jersey Freeway

August 2, 2017 6:57 AM

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A missing manhole cover caused a lot of damage in New Jersey Wednesday morning.

Several cars were damaged when they hit an uncovered manhole on the ramp from southbound I-295 to north Route 42 Freeway.

The KYW traffic center counted about eight to ten cars pulled off to the shoulder of the road because they hit the manhole.

The manhole has since been covered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch