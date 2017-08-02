The Dom Giordano Show: Bill Browder, Dan Zak, Dinesh D’Souza & Howard Eskin | August 2

9:00-President Trump’s administration investigating affirmative action in public colleges.
9:05-Joy Reid: Trump is built on the vulgarity of right wing talk radio.
9:35-An interesting vote for the PA tax reform.
10:00-Bill Browder joined discussing his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Commission on any connection between Donald Trump and Russia.
10:20-Pennsylvania Legislators proposing to “stabilize” Obamacare.
10:35-Dan Zak joined discussing his latest book “Almighty.”
11:00-Dinesh D’Souza joined discussing his new book ‘The Big Lie.”
11:20-Howard Eskin joined discussing the report the Phillies will cancel their Wall of Fame night for Pete Rose.