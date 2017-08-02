DEVELOPING: Phillies Cancel Pete Rose Alumni Weekend Events

The Dom Giordano Show: Bill Browder, Dan Zak, Dinesh D'Souza & Howard Eskin | August 2

August 2, 2017 11:54 AM By Dom Giordano
9:00-President Trump’s administration investigating affirmative action in public colleges.

9:05-Joy Reid: Trump is built on the vulgarity of right wing talk radio.

9:35-An interesting vote for the PA tax reform.

10:00-Bill Browder joined discussing his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Commission on any connection between Donald Trump and Russia.

10:20-Pennsylvania Legislators proposing to “stabilize” Obamacare. 

10:35-Dan Zak joined discussing his latest book “Almighty.”

11:00-Dinesh D’Souza joined discussing his new book ‘The Big Lie.”

11:20-Howard Eskin joined discussing the report the Phillies will cancel their Wall of Fame night for Pete Rose.

11:45-Announcement for “America First” Rallies.

