Man Accused Of Stabbing Stepfather To Death

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County man is accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement that 43-year-old Stephen Paul has been charged with stabbing 70-year-old Edward Williams on Tuesday inside his apartment on the 100 block of East Broad Street in Burlington City.
Police were called to Paul’s apartment around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday by a relative who suspected Williams was inside, but Paul wouldn’t let the relative inside.
Burlington City Police say they entered the apartment with Paul’s permission found Williams with lacerations to his upper body. Williams, a Westampton resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police then took Paul into custody without incident.
Paul has been charged with first degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
He is currently being detains in the Burlington County Jail pending an appearance Wednesday in Superior Court.
The motive for the attack is still being investigated.
An autopsy on Williams will be performed Wednesday.