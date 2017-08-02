St. Hubert Class Ring Found In New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local woman is on a quest to return a lost class ring.
But this isn’t just any class ring, it belongs to a woman who graduated high school 68 years ago – in 1949.
The ring is from St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls in Northeast Philly.
The woman who found the ring tells Eyewitness News she found the ring near a swimming quarry in Hopewell, New Jersey.
She says it was buried in hard-packed dirt, with a tree root growing through it, so it looks like it’s been there a long time.
She’s working with Saint Hubert’s and hopes to track down the rightful owner.