NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Section Of North Wildwood Beach Closed For Repairs

August 2, 2017 4:38 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: David Madden, KYW Newsradio, Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Two blocks of beach in North Wildwood have been closed, but not for the reason most beaches get shut down this time of year.

Usually, higher than normal bacteria levels cause the state to take action. But this call was made by the locals. And you can blame Mother Nature’s wrath.

Last weekend’s nor’easter apparently did a number on a section of sand between 3rd and 5th Streets at the north end of town.

“The ocean at high tide was coming right up to the dune, causing it to cliff a little bit,” North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello told KYW Newsradio. “We didn’t like it. It was a dangerous situation.”

20170802 073558 Section Of North Wildwood Beach Closed For Repairs

(credit: City of North Wildwood)

A crew has been called in to get rid of that steep dropoff, work that will take until Thursday afternoon to complete.

Rosenello says the action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, and all should be back to normal in time for this weekend.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch