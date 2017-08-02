Section Of North Wildwood Beach Closed For Repairs

NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Two blocks of beach in North Wildwood have been closed, but not for the reason most beaches get shut down this time of year.

Usually, higher than normal bacteria levels cause the state to take action. But this call was made by the locals. And you can blame Mother Nature’s wrath.

Last weekend’s nor’easter apparently did a number on a section of sand between 3rd and 5th Streets at the north end of town.

“The ocean at high tide was coming right up to the dune, causing it to cliff a little bit,” North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello told KYW Newsradio. “We didn’t like it. It was a dangerous situation.”

A crew has been called in to get rid of that steep dropoff, work that will take until Thursday afternoon to complete.

Rosenello says the action is being taken out of an abundance of caution, and all should be back to normal in time for this weekend.