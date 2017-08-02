NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

PPD To Post Reports On Civilian Complaints Against Officers Online

August 2, 2017 4:31 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Pat Loeb, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has signed an executive order, greatly increasing access to civilian complaints against police officers by putting them online. But there will not be full disclosure.

Beginning in November, the Philadelphia Police Department will post monthly reports on civilian complaints, including a brief narrative of the complaint, how it was investigated and the outcome — information previously only available in person at the Internal Affairs bureau.

The mayor’s spokesperson Lauren Hitt says it’s part of a move toward more transparency.

“We think it’s a good step forward both in the administration’s commitment to accessibility and also in police-community relations,” Hitt said.

READ: One Of Philadelphia’s Largest Capital Projects Ever Moves Forward

The reports, however, won’t contain names or other identifying information about the officer. Hitt says that’s to ensure the safety of all parties. But it’s not enough for Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby.

“We don’t agree to it. We don’t like it,” McNesby said. “We have a hard enough job out there to do everyday. We’re second-guessed, third-guessed and here we are giving away information.

McNesby predicts a spike in complaints with the new policy.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch