PPD To Post Reports On Civilian Complaints Against Officers Online

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has signed an executive order, greatly increasing access to civilian complaints against police officers by putting them online. But there will not be full disclosure.
Beginning in November, the Philadelphia Police Department will post monthly reports on civilian complaints, including a brief narrative of the complaint, how it was investigated and the outcome — information previously only available in person at the Internal Affairs bureau.
The mayor’s spokesperson Lauren Hitt says it’s part of a move toward more transparency.
“We think it’s a good step forward both in the administration’s commitment to accessibility and also in police-community relations,” Hitt said.
The reports, however, won’t contain names or other identifying information about the officer. Hitt says that’s to ensure the safety of all parties. But it’s not enough for Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby.
“We don’t agree to it. We don’t like it,” McNesby said. “We have a hard enough job out there to do everyday. We’re second-guessed, third-guessed and here we are giving away information.
McNesby predicts a spike in complaints with the new policy.