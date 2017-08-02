BREAKING: Police Say Missing Hearing-Impaired Woman Has Been Located

Police Find Missing Havertown Woman

August 2, 2017 10:31 AM

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police have located a 31-year-old woman after she mysteriously disappeared Tuesday night.

Police say 31-year-old Brittney Lough of Havertown was last seen outside the Sunoco at West Chester Pike and St. Laurence Road late Tuesday night.

Police say Lough and her 21-year-old sister were in a black car they believed to be an Uber when the driver asked them to stop at the gas station and get him a bottle of water. He told them he was a diabetic.

The 21-year-old exited the car, and when she returned, Lough and the car were gone.

Police say Lough is hearing impaired.

Lough was located Wednesday morning. No further details have been released.

