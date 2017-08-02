Positively Philadelphia: Andrew Wyeth Retrospective At Brandywine River Museum Of Art

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Andrew Wyeth Retrospective going on at the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford is really something to see.

“This is the 100th year of Andrew Wyeth’s birth, so we decided it was time to look at him again, and we wanted to look at his whole career decade by decade,” said curator Audrey Lewis

Lewis said you might be surprised in the variety of his work.

“For instance the water colors of Maine have this very vibrant blue and it’s very splashy and spontaneous. Later on, his father dies in a very tragic accident. In 1946 there’s a painting called Winter. That painting is very poignant because you see this young man walking down the hill, sort of running down the hill and it’s kind of a metaphor for what he was feeling after his father’s death.”

There are two places you’ll be able to see this major art exhibit, one is here, the other is Seattle.