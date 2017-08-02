DEVELOPING: Phillies Cancel Pete Rose Alumni Weekend Events

Phillies Cancel Pete Rose Weekend Events

August 2, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Phillies
Pete Rose
Pete Rose. (Photo by Chuck Fishman/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have decided that “due to recent events,” Pete Rose will not participate in Alumni Weekend festivities at Citizens Bank Park on Aug. 10 through Aug. 13.

94WIP’s Howard Eskin first reported the news.

Rose said, “While I am truly honored that the Phillies fans voted for me to be this year’s Wall of Fame inductee, I am concerned that other matters will overshadow the goodwill associated with Alumni Weekend, and I agree with the decision not to participate.”

The Phillies have announced they will not distribute the Pete Rose bobble figurine giveaway on Friday, Aug. 11.

Fans with tickets for Friday, Aug. 11 or Saturday, Aug. 12 can exchange their tickets for any remaining 2017 game or receive a refund at any Citizens Bank Park sales window or by mailing their tickets to The Phillies, One Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148. Exchanges or refunds must be processed by Oct. 1, 2017.

