Phillies Look To Bounce Back Tonight Against Angels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will look to get back on the winning track tonight as they continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels out in Anaheim.

The Phils saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in the series opener last night as they dropped a 7-1 decision. This was a 2-1 game after six innings before the Angels broke it open against the Phillies’ bullpen.

Right-hander Jake Thompson will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies. He made his first start of the season last week against Atlanta, picking up a win with five shutout innings of work. Thompson is replacing the traded Jeremy Hellickson in the rotation.

The Angels will give the ball to right-hander J.C. Ramirez tonight. He is 9-9 with a 4.29 ERA. If his name sound familiar to you, it’s because Ramirez was one of the players the Phillies received in the ill-fated Cliff Lee trade with Seattle back in December of 2009.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Stephen Gross of the Allentown Morning Call about the Phils and their recent improved play.